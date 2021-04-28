Suspect, K-9 killed in gunbattle with Bakersfield police

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jango (Credit: Bakersfield Police Department)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Police say a vehicle theft suspect fatally shot a K-9 dog in Bakersfield and then was killed by return fire from officers.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night when officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58. The vehicle went off the road, up an embankment, through a fence and became disabled. The driver fled but was spotted behind a residence.

Police say the suspect opened fire as the police dog and its handler approached. Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who died at the scene.

The dog, named Jango, was declared dead at a veterinary hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Countdown to the Draft 2021

The Draft 2021 The Future is Now...
April 29 2021 05:00 am

Latest News

More News