Suspect, K-9 killed in gunbattle with Bakersfield police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Police say a vehicle theft suspect fatally shot a K-9 dog in Bakersfield and then was killed by return fire from officers.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night when officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58. The vehicle went off the road, up an embankment, through a fence and became disabled. The driver fled but was spotted behind a residence.

Police say the suspect opened fire as the police dog and its handler approached. Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who died at the scene.

The dog, named Jango, was declared dead at a veterinary hospital.