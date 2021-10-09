Suspect fatally shot after woman taken hostage in downtown apartment complex: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department shot and killed a man after he took a woman hostage Friday night and committed several other crimes, police said.

The LAPD initially responded to reports of a man with a gun near Eighth Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles at about 4:10 p.m., police said.

The man, whom police did not name, attempted to shoot one man in the face, but the gun did not fire.

He then went to a business in the 700 block of Broadway where three family members, including a teenager, were inside, LAPD said in a tweet.

“The suspect pointed the gun at the group and fired at them,” police said.

One of the rounds grazed the side of the 14-year-old boy’s head.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police added.

The man then struggled with several other people in the area, including a woman he tried to carjack and a man that was riding a bike on Seventh and Spring streets.

He proceeded to run into an apartment complex at Sixth and Main streets, where he took a woman hostage and held a gun to her head, police said.

Responding officers established a perimeter and requested additional resources including a K-9 and SWAT. Police were also able to gain access to surveillance video from inside the apartment complex.

“They saw the suspect in a hallway armed with a gun forcing a female to come with him. At that point, we know that we had a hostage situation,” police said in a tweet. “While LAPD personnel were outside of the complex they saw through a window, the suspect holding a gun to the hostages head.”

“Based on the already incredibly violent actions & fearing the suspect was going to kill the hostage, SWAT entered the apartment,” the LAPD tweeted.

The man was shot by police during the encounter and died at the scene, police said.

Detective Meghan Aguilar said the hostage “fortunately was not harmed during the incident.”

“Fortunately, no officers were injured and we haven’t found any other victims,” Aguilar said.

Officers recovered the gun, police added.