Arrest made in beating that left 49ers fan in coma after playoff game

LOS ANGELES — Police have made an arrest in the case of a San Francisco 49ers fan who was badly beaten during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles, leaving him in a medically induced coma.

The arrest was confirmed by Inglewood Police Department Lt. Nicole Loudermilk Friday morning. It was unclear when the arrest was made and the identity of the person has not been released.

The arrest comes nearly a week after 40-year-old Daniel Luna was found unconscious in a SoFi Stadium parking lot and placed into a coma at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Police later discovered surveillance video that showed a fight between a person believed to be Luna and another man wearing what appeared to be a Rams jersey, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said.

The video showed Luna pushing a person now being described as a suspect in the back and then turning away before the suspect retaliated by pushing Luna in the back and then punching him in the mouth, Butts said.

Luna was later found in the parking lot by stadium security.

A person who contacted KTLA Thursday said the suspect was her cousin and he had turned himself.

