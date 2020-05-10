Surfer killed in shark attack was 26-year-old Calif. man

APTOS, Calif. (AP) — A surfer killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach was identified as a 26-year-old man who lived in the area.

State park officials say the man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay on Saturday when he was attacked by a shark of unknown species. Coroner’s officials identified him as Ben Kelly, a resident of Santa Cruz County.

Sheriff’s deputies notified the man’s family. The water 1 mile north and south of the attack is closed until Thursday. Signs have been posted warning beachgoers about the attack.