SuperLotto Plus jackpot-winning ticket worth $14 million sold in San Bernardino County

One lucky lottery player is about to become a multimillionaire after hitting the jackpot in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing.

The lone winning ticket was purchased at the Highland Ranch Service station at 7955 Webster St. in Highland, according to a California Lottery news release.

The ticket matched all six numbers — 20, 39, 12, 9, 2 and Mega Ball 5 — to win the $14 million grand prize. If the winner doesn’t want the winnings paid out in annual installments, that person can choose to take it as a one-time lump-sum payment of $10.2 million.

Highland Ranch Service station will get $70,000 for selling the ticket.

Anyone who believes they hold the winning ticket must fill out a California Lottery claim form, which can be found on the agency’s website, at all Lottery district offices or at any of the 23,000 lottery retailers in the state.

To claim the prize, the winner will need to schedule an appointment at their closest California Lottery district office, or submit the signed claim form and winning ticket through any of the drop boxes located at those locations.

For those who can’t travel, a signed claim form plus the winning ticket can be mailed to:

California Lottery

730 North 10th Street

Sacramento, CA 95811

Lottery officials say the winning ticket must be postmarked or received by one of its offices within 180 days of the drawing.

Anyone who needs assistance to claim a prize is encouraged to email the California Lottery’s customer service by emailing customerservice@calottery.com or by dialing 1-800-568-8379.