An unexpected website crash at Universal Studios Hollywood put a damper on the theme park’s plans to welcome annual passholders to secure a reservation to visit the theme park’s new Super Nintendo World.

Reservations were set to be opened to Universal’s annual passholders to book in advance of the new theme park’s official opening on Feb. 17. But while many theme park fans waited to secure their reservation, they found they were unable to get past into the virtual wait list.

The park is holding a soft opening for the expansive new land themed after the eponymous video game company and its most famous cast of characters.

While the general public can visit the new section of the park on Feb. 17 passholders will have extra time to visit from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

Reservations were supposed to become available Thursday, but a “network outage” brought the reservation system down.

The theme park posted an update on social media Thursday afternoon, apologizing for the crash and promising that more information would be available Friday at noon.

The theme park thanked fans for their patience, and apologized for the inconvenience. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was able to secure a reservation prior to the site’s crash.

Super Nintendo World is the latest expansion at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Guests will enter the Nintendo-themed land through a Warp Pipe, made famous from the Mario franchise, and find themselves inside Bowser’s Castle.

A new augmented reality ride called Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, will be the crown jewel of the expanded park property.

The interactive attraction will seat riders four-wide inside vehicles from the classic Mario Kart video game series. It will feature projections and famous scenery broadcast through a pair of augmented reality goggles as it takes riders through courses from the beloved series.