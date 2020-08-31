VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer and other large animals.
The Ventura County Star reports a study by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis found traffic declined by about 75% after the emergency order went into effect in March.
The number of animals struck and killed by vehicles also fell, including a 58% decrease in fatal crashes involving mountain lions between the 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after the order.