FILE – This July 10, 2013, photo provided by the National Park Service shows mountain lion P-23 crossing a road in the Santa Monica Mountains. The Southern California mountain lion was part of a study by federal biologists has been found dead. The National Park Service says remains of the 5½-year-old female lion known as P-23 were recovered this week near Malibu Canyon Road and she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic has resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer, and other large animals. (National Park Service via AP)

FILE – This July 10, 2013, photo provided by the National Park Service shows mountain lion P-23 crossing a road in the Santa Monica Mountains. The Southern California mountain lion was part of a study by federal biologists has been found dead. The National Park Service says remains of the 5½-year-old female lion known as P-23 were recovered this week near Malibu Canyon Road and she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic has resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer, and other large animals. (National Park Service via AP)

FILE – This May 30, 2015, photo taken by a National Park Service remote camera shows an adult female mountain lion, known as P-39, while feeding in the Santa Susana Mountains that form the northern border of the Los Angeles metropolitan area in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. P-39, part of an ongoing Southern California wildlife study, was struck and killed on State Route 118 on Dec. 3, 2016. A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic has resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer, and other large animals. The Ventura County Star reports that a study released by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis found traffic declined by about 75% after the emergency health regulation went into effect earlier 2020. (National Park Service via AP, File)

FILE- This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-61, captured in the Santa Monica Mountains, Calif., Oct. 2017. Officials say for the first time during a 17-year study of mountain lions, one of the big cats has been documented crossing Interstate 405 at Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles. The National Park Service says P-61 navigated his way across the massive freeway between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 19, 2019, a rare feat. In the same area where P-61 crossed, the mountain lion P-18 was hit and killed by a vehicle in 2011. A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic has resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer, and other large animals. (National Park Service via AP, File)

FILE – A fire crew walks past a sign at a proposed site for a wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills, Calif., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Hoping to fend off the extinction of mountain lions and other species that require room to roam, transportation officials and conservationists will build a mostly privately funded wildlife crossing over a freeway. It will give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes, and other creatures a safe route to open space and better access to food and potential mates. The Ventura County Star reports that a study released by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis found traffic declined by about 75% after the emergency health regulation went into effect earlier 2020. The number of animals struck and killed by vehicles also fell, including a 58% decrease in the number of fatal crashes involving mountain lions between the 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after the order was in place. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

File- U.S. Highway CA-101 passes between two separate open space preserves on conservancy lands in the Santa Monica Mountains in Agoura Hills, Calif., July 25, 2019, Hoping to fend off the extinction of mountain lions and other species that require room to roam, transportation officials and conservationists will build a mostly privately funded wildlife crossing over this freeway. It will give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes, and other creatures a safe route to open space and better access to food and potential mates. The Ventura County Star reports that a study released by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis found traffic declined by about 75% after the emergency health regulation went into effect earlier 2020. The number of animals struck and killed by vehicles also fell, including a 58% decrease in the number of fatal crashes involving mountain lions between the 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after the order was in place. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer and other large animals.

The Ventura County Star reports a study by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis found traffic declined by about 75% after the emergency order went into effect in March.

The number of animals struck and killed by vehicles also fell, including a 58% decrease in fatal crashes involving mountain lions between the 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after the order.