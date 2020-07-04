Streets flooded in Newport Beach as region faces high tide, elevated surf

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — An area of Balboa Island in Newport Beach was flooded Friday night as the region was under a high tide and elevated surf advisory.

The combination of the surf and high tides were predicted to possibly produce minor coastal flooding in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory remains in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until noon Monday.

Dangerous rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions were expected, the agency said.

Sky5 aerial footage showed a sailboat collapsing on the beach.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Huge surf today, lots of rescues, dangerous conditions, high tides, and some flooding. https://t.co/59551frauI pic.twitter.com/2yecBbOyVj — Mayor Will O'Neill (@MayorONeill) July 4, 2020