STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police are investigating a “series of killings” that occurred throughout the summer and early fall in Stockton after investigators spotted several “patterns.”

Police are looking further into these five crimes because they happened during the same timeframe, between late night and early morning, and all of the victims were alone. Four of the five victims are Hispanic, but the police said they do not believe that they are dealing with hate crimes.

On Monday, the Supervising Medical Examiner Investigator for San Joaquin County confirmed to FOX40 News the names of the five victims. Below, the information that is known about each of them.

Paul Yaw

Paul Yaw was identified as the 35-year-old Stockton resident who was shot on the 5600 block of Kermit Lane near Holiday Park around 12:30 a.m. on July 8.

Salvador Debudey

Salvador Debudey, 43, was identified to be the victim of a fatal shooting in the 4900 block of West Lane on Aug. 11. around 9:39 p.m.

Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez

21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez was identified as the victim who was found shot in his car on Aug. 30 on the 800 block of East Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m.

Juan Cruz

Juan Cruz was identified as the 52-year-old victim found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound on Sept. 21, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Lawrence Lopez Sr.

Lawrence Lopez Sr. was identified as the 54-year-old man who was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound on Sept. 27 in the 900 block of Porter Avenue around 1:51 a.m.

His family has launched a page on a fundraising website to gather funds for his funeral and other family expenses.

Lawrence Lopez Sr.

On Friday, Stockon Police Chief Stanley McFadden said a person of interest was identified in the investigation, however, it was emphasized that the person could be a witness or a suspect.

Police also said that they do not know if one person or more is behind the “series of killings.”

A person of interest in Stockton Police’s investigation. (Photo from Stockton Police)

Police are asking anyone who lives near the killings to check their doorbell or security cameras for any potential information that can help with the case.

There is a total reward of $95,000 for information that leads to an arrest; $75,000 was issued from the city of Stockton, Stockton Crime Stoppers issued an additional $10,000, and on Monday, a Stockton business owner who wished to remain anonymous added a donation of $10,000.

Any surveillance video can be submitted to Stockton Police at stocktonpdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/tips2022.

Information can be sent to the tip line 209-937-8167 or emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.