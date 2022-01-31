Stockton fire captain dies after shooting at dumpster fire scene

The Latest – Monday, Jan. 31

12:35 a.m.

A long line of fire trucks, their emergency lights flashing, was seen in French Camp as the body of Fire Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna left San Joaquin General Hospital.

He was killed early this morning while responding to a call. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/2VJRAnRcAj — Jeannie Nguyen FOX40 (@JeannieNguyenTV) January 31, 2022

The Stockton Police Department tweeted a photo of Capt. Fortuna, saying in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Stockton Fire Captain Vidal ‘Max’ Fortuna, his family, and the entire Stockton Fire Department.”

11:05 a.m.

During a press conference, Stockton leaders confirmed the firefighter shot Monday morning, identified as 47-year-old Capt. Max Fortuna, died after he was shot while responding to a blaze.

According to Fire Chief Rick Edwards, firefighters were called to a dumpster fire around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Aurora Street South and Washington Street. When they got to the area, they noticed the flames were starting to impact a nearby structure.

Chief Edwards said at one point gunshots rang out and firefighters rushed to help Capt. Fortuna.

He was taken to a local hospital, where city leaders said he died.

Fortuna was a 21-year veteran with the Stockton Fire Dept. He leaves behind his wife and two adult children. He was 47 years old. — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) January 31, 2022

Interim Police Chief Jim Chraska said officers responded soon after the shooting and detained a 67-year-old man. They also found a firearm at the scene.

The fire chief said Fortuna had been a firefighter for over 21 years. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

Original story below:

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton police say a firefighter was shot Monday morning while responding to a blaze. One person has been detained.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Aurora Street South and Washington Street, just under Highway 4, police said.

The firefighter was hospitalized, but their name and condition have not been reported by police.

Stockton police officers are questioning a man who they believe may be responsible for the shooting. He has not been identified.

BREAKING: A Stockton firefighter responding to an active fire in downtown Stockton was shot this morning near Washington St./Aurora St.



The condition of the firefighter is unknown, per @StocktonPolice. One man who Stockton Police believe shot the firefighter has been detained. pic.twitter.com/tMsFWBB4Ak — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) January 31, 2022

“Hearing a firefighter being shot here in the city of Stockton is something I’ve never seen in all my years of being a police officer here,” said Joe Silva, with the Stockton Police Department. “So right now our prayers are going out to that firefighter and his family, along with all the members of our fire department.”

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln responded to the news on Twitter.

“Please join me in praying for our firefighter, the family, our community, and all of our public safety personnel,” the mayor wrote.

Dozens of firefighters from several departments, including @StocktonFirePIO, @ModestoFire, & @TurlockFire, have arrived to Stockton Fire Station 2 ahead of the 11:00am press conference. Earlier, a Stockton firefighter was shot while covering a fire near Washington St./Aurora St. pic.twitter.com/mJ92dXhXsA — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) January 31, 2022

Mayor Lincoln will join City Manager Harry Black, Fire Chief Rick Edwards, the Stockton Firefighters Local 456 union president and Interim Police Chief Jim Chraska for a press conference on the shooting at 11 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.