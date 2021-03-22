State reports issues with unemployment benefits website

FILE — In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment benefits agency has reported intermittent issues on its website.

The problems caused delays for some people who were trying to certify their eligibility to continue receiving checks. People who receive unemployment benefits must certify their eligibility every two weeks. They do this by logging into the Employment Development Department’s website.

While you can still access your UI Online and SDI Online account, some claimants are experiencing issues with certification. Over a half-million people certified for benefits. We are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will keep you updated. — EDD (@CA_EDD) March 23, 2021

A statement from the department says some people had problems with the website beginning on Sunday.

“We are working to fix this as quickly as possible and will keep you updated,” the department said in a tweet Monday.

The department says people who were unable to certify their eligibility should try back a little later.

The disruption angered some Republican lawmakers. Assemblyman Jim Patterson says he’ll ask for a full report on the problem.