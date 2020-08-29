State lawmakers consider police reforms before session ends

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — County supervisors could increase their oversight of sheriffs under one of several pending legislative proposals that gained momentum Friday in the wake of national unrest after the death in May of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

California lawmakers were also poised to vote on bills banning the use of carotid restraints and choke holds by police and limiting their use of rubber bullets and tear gas against peaceful protesters.

Other more controversial measures to end the careers of officers with troubled histories, allow independent investigations in shootings by police, and make public more police misconduct records also were set for consideration before the Legislature adjourns for the year on Monday.

Meanwhile, protesters have once again hit the streets in the Golden State to condemn the wounding of Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in Wisconsin. Small demonstrations were held in several cities.

In this Sunday, June 28, 2020, file photo, Demonstrators raise their arms at sheriffs during a protest in honor of Andres Guardado in Compton, Calif. Guardado was shot and killed on June 18 after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted him with a gun in front of a business near Gardena. County supervisors could increase their oversight of sheriffs under one of several pending legislative proposals that gained momentum Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the wake of national unrest after the death in May of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Demonstrators say that people of color are disproportionately affected by police violence.

They’re calling for reforms ranging from changes to use-of-force policies and bans on certain techniques, such as choke-holds, to more sweeping changes, such as re-allocating funds from police departments to social services that they say will help address the underlying causes of crime in communities.

In San Diego, police say at least six people were arrested Friday evening, including some for kicking or shining lasers at officers.

In Sacramento, police tweet that some motorcycle officers were hit by rocks and lasers were pointed at a police helicopter as a group of up to 200 marched. No arrests have been reported there.

Oakland also reported a protest with only one arrest. More demonstrations are planned over the weekend.