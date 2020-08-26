State lawmaker Brian Jones tests positive for COVID-19

SANTEE (CNS) – Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones, who was on the Senate floor in Sacramento, wearing a face mask, on Monday, did not say when he was tested or if he was showing symptoms.

According to a statement posted on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Jones “today, upon his return to Sacramento this week for the end of session, received news that he has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result. In the meantime, he’ll be following CDC and CDPH protocols for those receiving a positive test result. Any further inquiries are to be directed to the Senate pro Tem’s office.”

Jones represents the 38th District encompassing much of East San Diego County including El Cajon, Santee, Alpine, La Mesa, San Marcos, Escondido and Lemon Grove.

Staff and legislators in both the Senate and Assembly received emails Wednesday from Senate pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, notifying them that someone in the Senate had tested positive for the virus.

(2/2) In the meantime, he’ll be following CDC and CDPH protocols for those receiving a positive test result. Any further inquiries are to be directed to the Senate Pro Tem’s office. — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) August 26, 2020

Atkins said the Legislature would attempt to figure out a path forward before the session ends.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure that all of the public health guidelines are being followed, including requiring masks and social distancing for everyone in the Capitol, as well as regularly cleaning our facilities,” Atkins wrote. “The Senate will be prepared to continue our work when we have completed public health protocols to ensure that the risk of exposure has been eliminated. The Senate will use the tools available to us to make sure that we can complete necessary work prior to August 31.”

The Senate was scheduled to hold a floor session at 10 Wednesday morning, but Atkins canceled it after receiving the news.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who are tested self-isolate while awaiting their results.

The Assembly was continuing to meet Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate has allowed members to vote remotely from their district offices on bills during committee hearings, but required senators to travel to Sacramento for floor sessions scheduled during the last two weeks, when final votes are cast.

Two Assembly members previously tested positive for the virus this summer, prompting a two-week extension of their regular recess in July.