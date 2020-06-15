State, FBI to oversee probe into SoCal black man’s hanging death

This undated photo provided by the family of Robert Fuller via Najee Ali shows Robert Fuller, who was found dead Wednesday, June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square, in Palmdale, Calif. (Courtesy of Robert Fuller Family via AP)

This undated photo provided by the family of Robert Fuller via Najee Ali shows Robert Fuller, who was found dead Wednesday, June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square, in Palmdale, Calif. (Courtesy of Robert Fuller Family via AP)

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale.

The announcement on Monday comes amid increasing pressure to conduct an independent inquiry into last week’s death of Robert Fuller.

The coroner’s office initially said the 24-year-old man appeared to have died by suicide. That prompted an outcry by his family and community members who called for an independent inquiry and autopsy.

City leaders and three elected officials said over the weekend that they support the idea of an independent investigation.