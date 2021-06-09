State Capitol flags at half-mast for fallen San Diego detectives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said flags would be flown at half-mast over the state Capitol Wednesday and issued a statement honoring the service of the two San Diego detectives killed in a head-on crash last week.

Ryan Park, 32, and his wife Jamie Huntley-Park, 33, were on their days off but following up on a tip for one of Jamie’s cases when they were struck head-on by a driver on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro last Friday. The driver who hit the detectives’ car also died in the fiery crash.

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park, a young married couple dedicated to public service,” Newsom wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to their loved ones, friends and their law enforcement family at the San Diego Police Department.”

“In honor of Detective Park and Detective Huntley-Park, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff,” an email from the governor’s office said.

Jamie worked in SDPD’s Southern Division, Ryan with the Homicide Unit. They were hired as police recruits on the same day just over nine years ago, and were promoted to detective on the same day in 2017. They fell for each other after meeting during police academy. By the time they made detective, they were married.

In an emotional news conference the day of the crash, SDPD Chief David Nisleit said the two were a pair of young detectives on the rise.

“You couldn’t have met two nicer kids,” he told reporters from downtown police headquarters. “(They) had nothing but their lives ahead of them. Both their lives and their careers were definitely on a very, very rapid trend upward, just doing amazing work.”