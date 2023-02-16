SAN DIEGO — Spirit Airlines has announced it is adding nonstop flight from San Diego to San Jose to their daily service, the company announced Thursday.

Starting June 7, 2023, the airline will be bringing their trademark bright yellow planes to San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC).

The airline will have daily flights from San Jose to San Diego (SAN) and Dallas (DWF), along with twice-daily flights to Las Vegas (LAS).

“With our new affordable, nonstop flights to popular destinations, we make vacationing and connecting with loved ones easier than ever,” said a quote attributed to John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

Spirit will offer one-way flights between San Diego and San Jose starting at $59 from June 7 to Aug. 2 with a 14-day advanced purchase, the airline said.

$39 flights between San Jose and Las Vegas and $89 flights between Dallas and San Jose will also be offered during the introductory period, which are subject to availability.

Spirit’s move into San Jose marks the 7th airport in California that will now provide their services, joining San Diego, Burbank, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orange County and Sacramento.

Spirit Airlines operates out of Terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport.