Some San Francisco bars begin new COVID-19 requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Your identification and money isn’t all you need to carry anymore during a night out in San Francisco.

Some bars in the city are now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter, starting Thursday.

The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, which represents 500 bars, said visitors will need to show either their vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test result that is no older than 72 hours from when they visit.

Anyone who does not want to comply with the requirements can still enjoy drinks and food at the bars’ outdoor sections. Each bar will have to decide how they enforce the new rule.

Madrone Art Bar, Smuggler’s Cove and Jackalope are among the bars implementing it on Thursday.

The announcement came Monday – the same day Gov. Newsom announced California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infection, mostly among the unvaccinated.

On Thursday, President Biden is expected to announce a similar rule for federal employees.

Several industries are starting to make changes again to prevent the spread of the contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

Right now, San Francisco is averaging about 149 new COVID-19 cases per day. The alliance believes the new requirement is also to help protect their employees and their families.