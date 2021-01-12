SoCal woman convicted of killing 3 children in fire free on parole

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California woman who spent 29 years in prison after being convicted of killing her three children in a fire has been freed on parole.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says 54-year-old JoAnn Parks was freed Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom granted her clemency last year. Parks was convicted of murdering her three children, who died in a 1989 fire at their home in Bell.

In 2011, a review panel found that evidence of arson used in the case was invalid and the fire was probably an accident. Lawyers for Parks say they’ll keep fighting to overturn her conviction.