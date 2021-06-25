SoCal sheriff’s sergeant arrested for having child porn: police

FONTANA, Calif. — A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was arrested Thursday after allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, Fontana police said.

The investigation into Marc Goodwin, 43, began when police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that the suspect had electronically transmitted an image containing possible child pornography.

Detectives determined that Goodwin was indeed responsible for possessing and transmitting multiple images containing child porn, police said in a news release.

Goodwin allegedly sent the images using the email address loweredforlife@yahoo.com. Multiple electronic devices seized during a search warrant will be analyzed for additional evidence, police said.

The suspect was booked into jail in Rancho Cucamonga.

Goodwin had previously worked as a homicide detective, a news release on the Sheriff’s Department website dating back to 2017 indicated.

The agency is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

In a statement posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon, Sheriff John McMahon said he supported police in the arrest and that Goodwin no longer works with the agency.

“I find it extremely disappointing when a member of our department acts in a manner that discredits the good work being done daily by our deputies,” the tweet read. “The fact that a sergeant has been arrested makes this particularly egregious because they administer supervision of line staff.”

Anyone who may have received pornographic images from Goodwin’s email address, or has additional information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Brad Guith at bguith@fontana.org.

by our deputies. The fact that a sergeant has been arrested makes this particularly egregious because they administer supervision of line staff. After assisting Fontana PD with Marc Goodwin’s arrest, he is no longer employed with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.” — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 24, 2021