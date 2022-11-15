IMPERIAL, Calif. — Officials at Centinela State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in a press release.

Officials said two incarcerated people, 46-year-old Jose Perez and 34-year-old Juan Serrano, allegedly attacked another incarcerated person, 47-year-old William Quintero, in a recreation yard shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Staff at the facility contained the incident within minutes and recovered two weapons that were reportedly created by the perpetrating inmates, said CDCR.

Quintero suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a hospital outside of the prison, but officials said he was later pronounced deceased at 7:33 p.m.

Perez and Serrano were moved to segregated housing and officials have limited movement in the recreation yard to facilitate an investigation, CDCR said.

All three of the inmates involved were serving life without the possibility of parole for murder charges, records show.

The Riverside County Coroner will determine Quintero’s official cause of death and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.