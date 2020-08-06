SoCal pastor accused of sexually assaulting girls

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (AP) — The head pastor of a Los Angeles area church has been charged with sexually assaulting young girls after a woman told detectives he repeatedly abused her in her home when she was a child.

Jonathan Tsai is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26. on charges including lewd acts on a child under 14. Investigators have identified three alleged victims.

The 40-year-old Tsai could not be reached for comment and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Tsai was arrested July 21 and released on bond three days later. 

