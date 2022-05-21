SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A late-night party ended in a mass shooting that left one person dead and eight others injured in San Bernardino Friday.

The shooting was reported near a strip mall on East Highland Avenue about 11:53 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Thomas said. A large crowd had apparently been attending a party at one of the businesses located in the shopping center when gunfire erupted.

Arriving officers found one person outside the business was pronounced dead at the scene, Thomas said.

Family members told KTLA the victim was a 20-year-old man who was attending the party at a lounge in the shopping center.

Police have not identified the victim.

A witness said shots were also fired across the street at a Mobil gas station.

“We just heard gunshots and a lot of kids running,” a witness who did not want to be identified said. “Most of the kids were under 18 years.”

Video showed crime scene tape blocking the parking lots of both locations Saturday morning.

Police later confirmed that eight additional victims had been shot in the incident, many of which self-transported to local hospitals.

The eight wounded victims appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, Thomas said.

The wounded victims were being treated at Loma Linda University Medical Center and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Video following the incident showed a crowd at the scene being aggressive with law enforcement as they tried to investigate the shooting.

Police have not said if they are searching for a single shooter or multiple shooters.

No motive for the shooting has been released.