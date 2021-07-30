SoCal movie theater shooting suspect charged with murder, attempted murder; vigils planned

Charges were filed Friday against the suspect accused of shooting two people during an “unprovoked” attack inside a Corona movie theater earlier this week, killing one of the victims.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, is seen in a photo provided by the Corona Police Department on July 28, 2021.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was charged with murder and attempted murder in the July 26 shooting, according to a news release from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Officials have also filed a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.

Investigators say 19-year-old Anthony Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich were shot in the head during a Monday night showing of “The Forever Purge” inside the Edwards Theater at the Crossings shopping center.

Both victims were discovered when workers went inside the theater to clean up after the movie screening, police said.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene. A growing memorial in her honor has been set up outside of the theater.

A remembrance for her is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Beginnings Community Church Norco, located at 1769 Western Avenue.

A vigil will also be held outside the movie theater at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Barajas remains on life support at a local hospital.

A vigil will be held for him at 7 p.m. Friday in the grotto at Mater Dei High School, where he graduated.

A GoFundMe page created for Goodrich’s funeral expenses had raised nearly $60,000 as of Friday morning. Another GoFundMe for Barajas had raised more than $66,000 for medical expenses.

Jimenez was arrested in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito, Tuesday night, the DA’s news release stated.

A firearm that matched the caliber of weapon and was believed to be used in the killing was found where Jimenez was located, the news release stated.

Investigators are still searching for a reason why shooting occurred.

“We do not have a motive for this heinous, unprovoked crime,” Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said in a news conference Wednesday.

Jimenez is being held on $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned in a Riverside court Friday.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office on Friday released an image of Jimenez being taken into custody.

The Police Department has asked anyone who was inside the theater or in the area between 9 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. to reach out with any information. Police can be contacted at 951-736-2330, option 3. Callers can also reach out to Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916.

The family of #RyleeGoodrich is planning to hold two vigils later this week. The 18-year-old college student was killed while at a theater in Corona. Her friend Anthony Barajas remains on life support. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/h4dFdg5sTD — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) July 29, 2021

Here are 2 verified gofundme pages for Rylee Goodrich & Anthony Barajas, the 2 teens shot in a Corona movie theater Monday night. Rylee passed away, Anthony was on life support as of last update. @KTLA

Rylee: https://t.co/oHfmoJaNfw

Anthony: https://t.co/Bl8OZUNrVy pic.twitter.com/iMhZmSI4Ye — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) July 28, 2021