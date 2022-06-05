CAMARILLO. Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his mother’s dismembered body was found in a trash bin at a Southern California apartment complex.

Ventura County officials say the remains of the 62-year-old woman were discovered Friday next to the apartment in Camarillo where she lived with her son.

Investigators did not identify a possible motive but said evidence linking the suspect to the killing was recovered during a search of the apartment. He was held on $3 million bail and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.