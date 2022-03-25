SAN DIEGO — A Southern California man could face decades in prison as prosecutors allege he illegally imported some 1,700 reptiles into the United States before being apprehended last month at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard is slated to be arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Perez was arrested Feb. 25 while attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico, at which time he was discovered with some 60 reptiles — including horned lizards and snakes — tied up in small bags and hidden within his clothing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

Prosecutors say Perez and his sister, 25-year-old Stephany Perez, since January 2016 have been using social media to buy, sell and deliver wildlife into the U.S. In some instances, Jose Perez is alleged to have worked with unnamed co-conspirators, who were believed to have been retrieving animals from the Cuidad Juarez International Airport in Mexico and then shipping them by car to El Paso, Texas.

Other times, Perez and a co-conspirator allegedly would travel to Mexico to buy live animals taken from the wild to bring into the U.S., despite not obtaining the proper permits required under the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Flauna and Flora (CITES), prosecutors say. Perez is accused of paying co-conspirators a “crossing fee” for the delivery of the animals, the amount of which depended on the number of animals transported and the risk of detection.

At the time of his arrest, prosecutors say Perez denied having any items to declare and later told customs officials the animals — reportedly found in jacket pockets, pants pockets, his groin area and pant legs — were “pets.”

If convicted, Perez could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of smuggling, five years for each count of wildlife trafficking and five years for the conspiracy charge.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Homeland Security.