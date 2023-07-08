(KTLA) — A Southern California man accused of killing a woman in Mexico and implicated in two other deaths has been compared to notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, according to a Vice News report.

Bryant Rivera, of Downey, was arrested Thursday by U.S. authorities nearly two years after he began his alleged killing spree, Vice reported.

Before his capture, Baja California Attorney General Iván Carpio Sánchez said the killer had “violent and psychopathic behavior,” and compared him to Bundy.

Bryant Rivera (left in both photos) and Carolina Acosta Flores are seen in photos attached to a federal criminal complaint filed on June 29, 2023. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Though implicated in the deaths of three women, Rivera was arrested in connection with the January 2022 killing of 20-year-old dancer and sex worker Ángela Carolina Acosta Flores, and Mexico is seeking to extradite him, according to an unsealed federal criminal complaint.

Rivera, who apparently went by “Eduardo,” and Acosta met at a popular strip club in Tijuana where she worked.

On the night of Jan. 24, 2022, the two went into a hotel above the club, but Rivera left alone and was later seen entering the U.S. on foot at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the complaint details.

Very early the next morning, both Acosta’s mother and boyfriend went to the club looking for her, convinced something was wrong.

However, the room was rented until later that afternoon and the hotel manager refused to search the room before then, according to the complaint.

Eventually, hotel personnel entered the room and found Acosta’s body. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled.

A warrant for Rivera’s arrest was issued in Mexico in November 2022 and he was considered a fugitive.

Bryant Rivera is shown in a photo provided in an unsealed criminal complaint. The photo allegedly shows him crossing the San Ysidro Port of Entry on foot on Jan. 25, 2022. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Less than a month after Acosta’s murder, Baja Attorney General Sanchez alleges Rivera killed another dancer he met at the same club.

Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa went missing after going on a date on Valentine’s Day with an American man she met at the club, Vice reported.

Cigarroa’s body, which had obvious signs of violence, was found days later in the back of her truck.

Authorities also believe Rivera is tied to the 2021 killing of a woman who worked briefly at the club. Rivera had apparently been a client of hers before her death.

She was found in a trash bin days after they had made a date in August 2021. The victim had been strangled and beaten to death, Vice reported.

Rivera, who is about 30 years old, faces one count of femicide. He is expected to appear in federal court Monday for a detention hearing.