SoCal mail carrier helps save man after chainsaw accident

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — A mailman on his route in Southern California helped another man who accidentally cut his arm with a chainsaw late last week, authorities said.

United States Postal Service mailman Fernando Garcia was wrapping up his shift in Norwalk when he heard a family screaming from a nearby house and rushed over to help, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk station said on Twitter.

EVERY DAY HERO-A male accidently cut himself w/a chainsaw. Luckily Mail Carrier Mr. Garcia heard the family's screams & sprung into action using his belt as a tourniquet 2 stop the bleeding on the man's arm. Man has good prognosis due 2 Mr. Garcia's actions. pic.twitter.com/mzO7AzY9No — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) October 9, 2020

Garcia said he found a man with a cut to the arm and used his belt as a tourniquet. He stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived. The extent of the man’s injuries remains unclear.

The sheriff’s department said in their post that the man is expected to recover because of Garcia’s quick action.

“I was a little panicky but at the end of the day… I did what anybody else would have done, which was to try to stop the bleeding,” Garcia said. “I was just fortunate to be there, to help him out.”

It is unclear where the man was in the home and what the man was doing with the chainsaw at the time of the accident.