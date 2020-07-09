SoCal fireworks brought spike in air pollution

DIAMOND BAR Calif. — Smog regulators say air quality in a wide swath of Southern California during the Fourth of July weekend was worse than in any year in the last decade and the cause was likely the increased use of personal fireworks and weather conditions.

Public fireworks shows were canceled due to coronavirus concerns but there was extensive use of personal fireworks.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District says overall average concentrations of particulate matter were 70% higher than previous years.

The regulators say the pollution was trapped longer than usual by dry, stagnant weather.