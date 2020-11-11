Snowplow driver finds 2 murder victims on Eastern Sierra highway

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A Caltrans snowplow driver clearing a remote stretch of U.S. 395 in the eastern Sierra Nevada found the bodies of a man and woman who had been slain.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were spotted just before dawn Monday on the shoulder of the highway about 10 miles north of the tiny community of Bridgeport.

Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded and determined the deaths were homicides.

The victims were not local to Mono County or surrounding areas and the Sheriff’s Office said the crime appears to be specific and targeted. The names were withheld pending notification of relatives.