SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Big Bear Mountain’s snow season is officially underway.

With evening temperatures dropping into the 20s last week in the mountain town, the Big Bear Snow Play fired up its snow guns to make a winter wonderland of white stuff for Southern Californians.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, the destination, which is home to the region’s largest snow tubing hill, accumulated over three feet of the white stuff — enough for it to open on Saturday with an early start to the season.

“The weather conditions this past week were absolutely ideal for making snow,” Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt said in a press release. “The results are just astonishing with three to four feet of snow. We’re happy to announce that the snow season starts now!”

According to a spokesperson for the Snow Play, the destination will be able to continue snowmaking overnight for the next week, given forecasts showing ideal conditions. As winter continues, it will eventually be blanketed with more than 20 feet of snow on eight runs.

Big Bear Snow Play will be open daily at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. for tubing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Glow tubing sessions will start later this month on Nov. 24, and will continue each Friday, Saturday and holiday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until the end of the season.

Snow Tubing daily passes, which includes a tube rental and lift rides to the top of the hill, are $45. Children from 36” to 42” in height are able to get a daily pass for $30 with paid adult. Parking is free for all motorists. More information can be found here.

The Snow Play will be the first location in Big Bear to open for the winter season.

For skiers and snowboarders, Big Bear Mountain Resort, who had a historic season last year with over 240 inches of natural snowfall, has also started to rev up the snow guns to cover its slopes with fresh powder.

According to the resort, season passes, lift tickets, lesson scheduling and equipment rentals will become available for purchase starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7. with an optimistic opening day at the end of November.

Although, the exact date for the first day of the season at the resort has not yet been announced.