Police pursued a motorcyclist traveling recklessly on the wrong side of the freeway in Hollywood on Friday night.

The motorcyclist began traveling at high speeds in the wrong direction on the 134 freeway in Glendale before exiting on Hollywood Way.

Police initially tried pulling over the rider for running a red light.

During the chase, the biker was seen popping wheelies and performing stunts like standing on the seat while patrol cars trailed closely behind.

The suspect continued erratically, running red lights and driving on sidewalks while narrowly missing pedestrians.

Police followed the suspect to the Universal Studios area before a group of other motorcyclists suddenly joined in, surrounding the suspect.

The biker stopped at a gas station to refuel before continuing the ride, eventually arriving at The Grove parking structure.

Multiple agencies were pursuing the suspect before losing sight of them. The investigation remains ongoing.

Sky5 was overhead.