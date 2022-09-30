A stolen vehicle suspect is in custody after a lengthy chase and standoff in the East Los Angeles area Friday afternoon.

The pursuit began on the 60 freeway and travelled through the 101 and the 10 freeway before he took to surface streets.

At one point, the driver ran over a spike strip and lost a tire.

The suspect was eventually cornered in a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park, where their attempt to get away destroyed all of the vehicle’s tires.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with CHP officers.

An ambulance arrived at the scene to administer medical attention to the suspect.