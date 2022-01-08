Skier lost on Christmas found dead near Northern California resort

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a skier who vanished in a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort on Christmas has been found two weeks later.

Authorities say search-and-rescue volunteers found the body of Rory Angelotta a “considerable distance” from the ski resort from where he told friends he was going skiing before meeting them for dinner.

Authorities say it’s possible he was trying to find a residential neighborhood about 3 miles from the resort when he succumbed to the elements.

More than 200 people searched for him over six days before suspending the effort. During that period, a freak storm caused whiteout conditions, subfreezing temperatures and dumped over 7 feet of snow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News