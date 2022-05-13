SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose Police Department reported the arrest of three suspects in the death of a 3-year-old girl during an exorcism in a Friday morning press release.

As KRON4 previously reported, on Sept. 24, 2021, 3-year-old Arely died at a small church at 1094 2nd Street in San Jose, according to prosecutors. First responders found Arley on the floor of the church and attempted life saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Detectives from the San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit began a collaborative investigation into the child’s death with the Santa Clara County DA’s Office,” the press release stated. “During the course of the investigation San Jose Police Department Homicide Detectives identified three suspects responsible for the death of the victim: the victim’s mother, Claudia Hernandez-Santos, the victim’s uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, and the victim’s grandfather Rene Trigueros Hernandez.”

Trigueros Hernandez was the leader of the church.

On Jan. 31, Claudia Hernandez-Santos was charged with child abuse leading to the death of the victim. On May 11, Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos and Rene Trigueros Hernandez were charged with the same.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo or Detective Harrington of the homicide unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-4166 or e-mail 3810@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.