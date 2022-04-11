Six Flags Magic Mountain is ending its unlimited dining plan and replacing it with meal add-ons that guests can purchase with their tickets and passes.

Previously, Six Flags sold a $150 dining plan that let season pass holders get two meals and a snack every day of the year.

The thrifty dining option recently garnered attention online after a Santa Clarita man said he ate many of his meals at Six Flags for seven years to save money and pay off his student loans.

“It was crazy — I was saving money, paying off student loans,” the man told Mel Magazine. “One of my coworkers said she spent $1,500 a month on eating out, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going down that road!’”

Unfortunately for those hoping to begin a diet of amusement park burgers and fries, that dining option is no longer available.

Now, members and Season Pass holders can instead add a $39.99 four-meal plan to their passes. It includes four entrees that can be redeemed all in one day or throughout the year.

There are also one-day dining deal add-ons. One of them, which sells for $19.99, offers one meal and one snack. The other, priced at $39.99, offers free fountain beverages all day in addition to the meal and snack.

There’s also a $330 Ultimate Pass that includes a 10-meal dining plan at Magic Mountain. Holders can redeem all 10 meals in one day or spread them out throughout the season.

Six Flags Magic Mountain spokeswoman Alex French told KTLA the viral stories about people eating at the park daily did not influence the company’s decision.

“We believe there is no better value than a visit to Six Flags and continuously look at ways to improve our product offerings with the goal of elevating the guest experience,” Six Flags officials said in a statement. ”Based on guest feedback, we recently launched a simplified Pass Program that better aligns with those preferences, including add-ons like the Dining Pass.

“As we continue to invest in our parks and offer a more premium dining experience, our new Dining Pass Program includes new options for one-day ticket holders and Passholders,” the statement continued.