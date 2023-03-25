(KTXL) — The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline was closed Saturday morning after a South Lake Tahoe man was shot in the head at one of the hotel and casino’s bars, according to the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a call for an active shooter went out at 8 a.m. and about 11 minutes later the first deputies arrived on scene.

Mutual aid from the South Lake Police Department and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on scene to assist with the call.

When deputies entered the hotel they located 32-year-old Omar Reyes Garcia with a single gunshot wound to the head at the hotels center bar, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia was transported to Barton Hospital where he died of his injuries.

At 10:10 a.m., Nevada State Police announced that Highway 50 near Hard Rock was closed in both directions due to the shooting.

Hard Rock provided surveillance footage of the suspects to law enforcement who located Edgar Julian Delgado, 24, and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26 on Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Both Delgado and Tautaupale are from Santa Cruz, according to the sheriff’s office.

Delgado was arrested by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office by request of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and is facing a charge of open murder.

Tautaupale was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and is facing a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The Nevada State Police announced that Highway 50 was reopened in both directions at 12:07 a.m. and shortly after Hard Rock Lake Tahoe announced they also had reopened “after and incident.”

“Thank you to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies who skillfully handled the challenge and kept all guests and team members safe,” Hard Rock wrote.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that the three met at the bar at around 2 a.m. on Saturday and an argument began shortly before Garcia was shot.

The sheriff’s office said that although the original call came in as an active shooter the case is now being considered a homicide.