Several California cities among those with the most retirees

As most people get older, there’s a tendency to seek relaxation, affordability, and an easier lifestyle. The best places to live, however, may not also be the best places to retire. An ideal retirement city doesn’t just involve warm weather and living near the water. There are other factors to consider—quality health care, living amenities, and affordability—as oftentimes there are significant income changes when retiring.

The average retirement age in the United States is 62. Most people choose to retire when they get to or around that age because they may want to stop working completely. Some people grow tired of the rat race and may retire completely, while others may retire from a corporate job and work somewhere else part-time to keep the funds coming in.

Extra Space Storage used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to determine the 25 cities with the most people who are 65 years or older. Cities are ranked according to the percentage of the city’s population that is aged 65 years and up, and ties are broken by the total population that is 65 years and over. The U.S. Census Bureau also provides a more detailed breakdown of the population aged 65 to 74, 75 to 85, and 85 years and older.

This list features a combination of suburban neighborhoods and cities, both appealing for their own unique reasons. Still, it should come as no surprise that the majority of the cities listed here are located in Florida, which has attracted retirees for decades—and only for its warmer climate. Compared to the rest of the United States, Florida is a tax-friendly state for retirees, as there’s no state income tax and there are no taxes on retirement income or social security benefits.

Whether you’re looking to relocate or just curious to see if your city of residence is mentioned, keep reading to see which U.S. cities are home to the most retirees.

#25. Daytona Beach, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 15,580 (22.5% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 14.0% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 5.7% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.8% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 69,197

Daytona Beach—widely known for hosting annual NASCAR auto races and being popular among motorcycle enthusiasts—isn’t just a popular tourist destination, it’s also attracted the attention of retirees. Its affordable gated housing communities and convenient proximity to top hospitals in the area and major airports have made Daytona Beach a retirement-friendly option for older Americans relying on a smaller income and desire a more serene lifestyle.

#24. New Rochelle, New York

– City population 65 years and over: 17,696 (22.5% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.8% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 6.9% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.8% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 78,568

For many, when the thought of retirement comes to mind, one might imagine sunshine and palm trees. Despite its brutal winters, the New York suburb of New Rochelle has been ranked a top contender for retirees. The quality of health care, including long-term health options, New Rochelle’s wide range of senior living options, and the fact that it’s only a 45-minute drive away from New York City, offers residents access to social experiences with a youthful, vibrant feel.

#23. St. George, Utah

– City population 65 years and over: 20,225 (22.6% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 10.9% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 8.8% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.9% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 89,586

St. George, a small town located in southwestern Utah is warmer than most of the state, with weather being similar to its neighboring Las Vegas. The warm climate and low cost of living—with sales tax being 6.75% and property taxes being less than 1%—make St. George a prime resting place for those looking to retire. In case of an emergency, medical facilities in the area include St. George Regional Hospital and St. George Surgical Center.

Although a bit of a drive (at a little over two hours), there’s always the option of walking the trails to stay active while taking in the picturesque view of the Grand Canyon or Zion National Park (one hour away).

#22. Livonia, Michigan

– City population 65 years and over: 21,192 (22.6% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 13.1% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 6.4% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 3.1% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 93,664

Livonia, located 20 miles west of Detroit, may be another option for retirees or people approaching retirement. As of October 2021, the median home value in Livonia is $264,160, and most residents own their homes (86% were homeowners in 2019), with renters making up 14.5% of Livonia’s population. Livonia also has a low rate of residents without health insurance. For those with relatives still in the workforce who may want to live close by, Livonia has some top medical and manufacturing companies in the area with growing career opportunities.

#21. Indio, California

– City population 65 years and over: 20,887 (22.8% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 14.0% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 1.5% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 91,756

As of 2021, 40 is the median age of residents in Indio, but the city, located in the Coachella Valley, has become popular with retirees thanks to its warm winters and affordable senior communities. There are apartments in Indio for residents ages 55 and older that start at $700, which is pretty reasonable for California. Residents of Indio can also partake in activities like hiking and golfing, as there are tons of golf courses in the area. Indio even offers educational art events and programs that are open to the public such as the Art in Public Places Program.

#20. Mission Viejo, California

– City population 65 years and over: 21,743 (23.0% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.3% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 7.5% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 3.2% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 94,375

Mission Viejo, located in Orange County, is mostly residential, with top-rated schools and a low crime rate. California overall is an expensive state and, as of October 2021, Mission Viejo’s typical home price is $969,732. For those who enjoy the outdoors, Mission Viejo has over two dozen parks across its 18 miles, several pristine beaches, and walking clubs to remain active.

#19. Port St. Lucie, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 46,521 (23.0% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.5% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.0% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 1.6% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 201,858

Port St. Lucie, located in Florida’s Treasure Coast and just 45 minutes away from Palm Beach, is one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S. Port St. Lucie provides a relaxing, stress-free environment, with its year-round sunny weather and affordability. In Florida, there is no estate or inheritance tax unless the value of the entire estate surpasses $11.7 million. Residents can enjoy a safe town with some communities that provide homes with built-in smart technology and amenities such as pools, fitness clubhouses, and dog parks.

#18. Melbourne, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 19,252 (23.2% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 11.3% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.7% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 83,030

Melbourne, considered part of Florida’s Space Coast, has seen heightened interest in recent years due to its space program. Melbourne is also one of the more affordable places to live in the Sunshine State, though its home value has increased by close to 24%. Melbourne is only a little over an hour’s driving distance to Orlando and its attractions, which makes Disney World an ideal trip when those grandchildren come to visit.

#17. Hemet, California

– City population 65 years and over: 19,970 (23.4% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.2% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 8.5% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.6% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 85,341

Hemet is a charming town in Riverside County, neighboring the city of San Jacinto. The cost of living may not be cheap but the pleasant climate and various ways to exercise the mind and body while remaining social may make up for it. Among them include visiting the Hemet Senior Computer Club, which meets at the Valley-Wide Recreation & Park District, and the option of playing recreational senior softball with the Valley-Wide Senior Softball League.

#16. Santa Fe, New Mexico

– City population 65 years and over: 19,966 (23.6% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 14.1% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 6.9% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.6% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 84,700

People who enjoy outdoor activities, living in the mountains, and a vibrant, cultural scene will be keen on settling in Santa Fe, which is nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The warm climate, low cost of living, and low taxes are also some advantages of retiring in Santa Fe. New Mexico also has several critical access hospitals, with Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe being one of the top-rated hospitals in adult procedures.

#15. Clearwater, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 27,752 (23.7% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 13.8% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.7% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 116,938

Clearwater is home to several golf courses and beaches and has a slew of communities with amenities aimed at residents ages 55 and older. There are tons of dining and shopping options in the area with a 7% tax rate and low crime. Being on the coast, the city tends to get humid, so there are days where the heat will feel sweltering. For those hoping to escape the cold, like many Florida cities, Clearwater offers much mild winters.

#14. Largo, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 20,414 (24.0% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 13.0% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 3.8% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 84,957

Largo, located just south of Clearwater and along the Gulf Coast, is close to Indian Rocks Beach and Clearwater Beach, which Tripadvisor ranked as the best beach in the U.S. in 2018. Residents can also explore the Florida Botanical Gardens or the 70-acre Largo Central Park.

Largo’s average home value is $285,589, with several retirement communities and accessible medical centers, making it a top destination for retirees.

#13. Cape Coral, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 46,666 (24.0% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 13.7% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 8.0% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.3% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 194,504

Cape Coral, nestled in Lee County, has a cost of living below the national average. Medical services play a major factor in Cape Coral’s economy, making health care accessible. For people not too keen on the beach, there are other attractions to visit, such as the Sun Splash Family Water Park and kayaking at the Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve. For those interested in living by the water, there’s Cape Harbour, an affluent yachting community, as well as waterfront properties in Lochmoor Waterway Estates.

#12. Spring Hill, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 27,414 (24.1% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.9% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 8.0% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 3.2% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 113,787

Spring Hill, a 45-minute drive north of Tampa, has some of the more affordable home prices in Florida. The average home value in Spring Hill is $256,626 and the local economy is driven by construction and retail. People who wish to retire in Florida in a more quiet, less expensive neighborhood may want to consider Spring Hill.

#11. Jupiter, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 15,892 (24.2% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 11.9% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 3.1% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 65,797

Jupiter, located north of West Palm Beach, is a city with a small-town feel. The affluent city has several medical centers, golfing and boating developments, and a growing population. Tourism, real estate, and retail are what drives Jupiter’s economy, and there’s accessibility to affordable senior living as well.

#10. Deerfield Beach, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 19,670 (24.3% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.4% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 7.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 4.7% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 81,070

Deerfield Beach, located in Broward County, about 20 miles north of Miami, has a mix of both young professionals and retirees. There are tons of high-rise apartments and gated communities close to the beach, with the value of homes increasing by more than 20% in the past year. For those looking for things to do in the area, nearby cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Miami offer a wide range of restaurants and a vibrant cultural scene.

#9. Boca Raton, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 25,464 (25.5% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.1% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 4.2% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 99,795

Boca Raton, an affluent community less than an hour from Miami, is one of the safest cities in Florida. Boca Raton also provides quality health care, with several cancer treatment centers and a wide array of medical doctors. Residents will not have to worry about traveling far to receive the health care they need.

#8. Delray Beach, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 18,185 (26.2% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.5% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.1% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 4.6% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 69,449

Delray Beach is roughly 20 miles south of West Palm Beach, with galleries, boutiques, and restaurants lining its famous Atlantic Avenue strip. Delray Beach has over a dozen golf courses, a huge draw for golf lovers, and many residents enjoy its laid-back, small-town feel and minimal traffic. The average home value in Delray Beach is $305 095, which is less than its more popular, neighboring cities, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton.

#7. Georgetown, Texas

– City population 65 years and over: 21,592 (27.1% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 13.7% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.4% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 4.0% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 79,609

Georgetown, a small central Texas city, offers its residents both city and country living. Retirees who like to get out and socialize can explore the various wineries the city has to offer, such as Georgetown Winery and Bent Oak Winery. There’s also the option of taking a 30-minute drive outside the city to visit Austin.

#6. Scottsdale, Arizona

– City population 65 years and over: 71,104 (27.6% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 15.2% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.5% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.9% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 258,064

Scottsdale is an affluent community with tourism being the driving force of the economy. The average salary in Scottsdale is $69,000, with the average home value being $746,188. There are some affordable communities in the area for seniors. Summers can be sweltering with temperatures rising as high as 111 degrees.

#5. Port Charlotte, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 18,282 (27.7% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 14.8% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 8.4% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 4.6% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 65,951

Port Charlotte is an affordable city located on Florida’s Gulf Coast with close proximity to beaches, hiking trails, and state parks. Summers are hot and humid and it rains almost daily, even if for a short period of time. Residents also have Fawcett Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital of Port Charlotte to visit for health and medical care services.

#4. Walnut Creek, California

– City population 65 years and over: 19,508 (27.8% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 13.1% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.7% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 5.0% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 70,161

Walnut Creek is a wealthy suburban town in Northern California, located east of San Francisco, which boasts parks, shopping districts, and a thriving arts and cultural scene. The cost of living is extremely high, with the median home price being $1,120,973. For people wishing to retire in California in an active community that’s not in a big city, Walnut Creek may be an appealing option.

#3. Tamarac, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 18,734 (28.1% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 12.7% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.2% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 6.1% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 66,712

Tamarac, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, has a variety of family-friendly activities year-round, especially for nature lovers, who may wish to visit Fern Forest Nature Center. Tamarac also has several senior living communities and is almost 40 miles away from Miami Beach. The year-round sunny weather and proximity to cultural spaces make Tamarac one of the go-to places for retirees.

#2. Palm Coast, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 27,136 (30.2% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 17.8% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 9.7% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 2.6% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 89,797

Beach lovers may be more inclined to retire in Palm Coast, which is located along with Flagler Beach and boasts 19 miles of beaches with a pier and boardwalk. If the beach isn’t your thing, though, there’s also the option of a scenic drive through Palm Coast’s Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park to learn more about a historical Florida sugar plantation. Palm Coast’s home values increased by 30% over the last year, with the current average home value listed as $319,426.

#1. North Port, Florida

– City population 65 years and over: 22,931 (32.4% of total city population)

— Population 65-74 years old: 19.7% of total retiree population

— Population 75-84 years old: 11.6% of total retiree population

— Population 85 years and older: 1.1% of total retiree population

– Total city population: 70,722

North Port in Sarasota County is a tempting option for those pondering where to retire. North Port is one of the most affordable places to live in Florida and most of the residents there own their own homes. The public schools in North Port are also high-ranking and the city averages 252 days of sunshine per year, giving a retiree just what they need—peace and relaxation.

This story originally appeared on Extra Space Storage and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.