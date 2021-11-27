Security guard protecting TV news crew killed in attempted armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) Friends and colleagues across the Bay Area are heartbroken over the death of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita.
Nishita died from his injuries Saturday morning after being shot in an attempted armed robbery while on assignment protecting a KRON4 crew.
Nishita honorably and bravely protected Bay Area TV reporters for years.
KRON4 staff members and other Bay Area journalists who knew and worked with Nishita are sharing their thoughts and memories on social media.
“This isn’t fair. Been on the phone with friends from all stations this morning. We are calling each other. We are heartbroken. Our friend was an angel. Always jolly. Always KIND. And now he is gone. This is too much to bear,” KRON4 Reporter Will Tran wrote on Twitter.
“Kevin was genuine, humble and always did the job with a smile on his face,” KRON4 Reporter Camila Barco wrote on Twitter.
Representative Eric Swalwell also spoke out saying “This is heartbreaking. Retired Officer Kevin Nishita was murdered while protecting a @kron4news crew from an armed robbery. Nishita served many police agencies, including CA-15’s @HaywardPD. May he Rest In Peace and his killer meet justice.”
Bay Area police departments are also remembering Nishita.
Prior to working as a guard, he served as a police officer at the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police, San Jose Police, and the Colma Police departments.
“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we share the news of the passing of former Officer Kevin Nishita #3740. Kevin served the San José community with pride from 2001-2012. He was a crime fighter, even in retirement,” San José Police Media Relations wrote on Twitter.
“We mourn the loss of retired police officer Kevin Nishita who honorably served our Bay Area Community. He was protecting/guarding a local news crew when he was senselessly murdered. Today, we escorted his body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors,” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.
Donations to Kevin’s family can be made to the ‘Kevin Nishita Trust’ at Metropolitan Bank, located at 381 8th Street, Oakland 94601.
Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail.