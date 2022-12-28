Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a security guard during a dispute outside of an off-campus USC housing complex in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Several gunshots were heard shortly before 1 a.m. outside the apartment building near the intersection of West 23rd and Flower streets, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett confirmed.

Officers arrived to find the victim down on a sidewalk in front of The Lorenzo, which is described as an “exclusive off-campus housing sponsor of USC athletes” on its website.

“The victim, who is a security guard at the location, was involved in some type of dispute with a suspect,” Rabbett said.

The unidentified victim was initially described as a man in his 30s, though the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner later said he was in his 40s.

Video from the scene showed several evidence markers on the sidewalk in front of the building.

“Our victim was struck and ultimately collapsed here on the sidewalk,” said Rabbett, who added that the security guard did not appear to be armed.

Authorities are investigating reports that the dispute was over trespassing and are checking for surveillance video.

The suspect was described as a male but that was all police knew at the moment, Rabbett said.

Investigators do not believe the suspect lived in the apartment building.

A person of interest, described as a male who had a gun, was being detained and questioned, Rabbett said.

Anyone with further information was asked to call police at 213-486-8700.