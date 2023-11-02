(FOX40.COM) — Samantha Scott, the second suspect in a fatal shooting at a Lake Tahoe-area house in 2021, has been extradited from Nevada to California, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted a video on social media that shows Scott being escorted off a small aircraft by deputies to a vehicle. The video also shows Scott being transported to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office facility.

Law enforcement said Scott arrived at the sheriff’s office at 2 p.m. and was booked at the Auburn jail shortly after her arrival.

Scott is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Scott and former MLB player Daniel Serafini were arrested on Oct. 20 in Nevada in connection to a shooting in June 2021 that led to the death of Robert Spohr. Serafini was arrested in Winnemuca, Nevada while Scott was detained in Las Vegas.

Serafini went into custody in Placer County after he was extradited from Nevada to California on Oct. 27.

Sphor’s wife, Wendy Wood, survived the shooting gone through months of physical rehabilitation, but died months later.

Sphor and Wood were the parents of Serafini’s wife, who had been fighting in court with her sister over their parents’ inheritance since they died.

Serafini, who played for several MLB teams from 1996 to 2007, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Oct. 31.

He remains behind bars in Placer County without bail and is expected to be back in court on Nov. 27.