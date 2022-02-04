Seattle woman killed on Greyhound bus in Oroville was traveling with her kids

The Latest – Friday, Feb. 4

2:45 p.m.

Officials said the woman from Seattle, Washington, who died in Wednesday night’s Oroville bus shooting, was the mother of the 11-year-old girl who was injured. The woman was also traveling with her son.

Original story below:

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Seattle, Washington, was identified as the person killed Wednesday night when another passenger opened fire on a Greyhound bus in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooting victim as 43-year-old Karin Dalton.

During a press briefing Thursday morning, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the suspect, 21-year-old Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, was in custody at the Butte County Jail.

Oroville police said they began to get 911 calls about a shooting around 7:35 p.m. near Oroville-Dam and Feather River boulevards.

Officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office found five people with gunshot wounds on the bus parked outside of an ampm convenience store, Honea confirmed.

Honea said an 11-year-old girl was “stable” after being hospitalized and treated. At last report, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was in critical condition. A 32-year-old man, who was shot multiple times, was also in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Joshua Fullbright said one of the bullets grazed his head. He said he spent the night at the hospital and got the all-clear to leave Thursday afternoon.

“It ricocheted off my head. He said I was lucky,” Fullbright told FOX40.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.