Scott Peterson case to return to court Friday

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Stanislaus County District Attorney has announced that Scott Peterson’s case will return to the courtroom on Friday.

A judge in Stanislaus County will determine whether Peterson needs a public defender or hire his own attorney.

The case is set for Friday, October 23 at 8:30 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown if Peterson will appear in person or by video from San Quentin — If he appears at all.

The State Superior Court ordered his murder case to be re-examined due to possible juror misconduct.

According to court documents, the judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.”

Peterson was convicted back in 2004 of murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son, Connor. This case was tried in San Mateo County.

Latest Posts