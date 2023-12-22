(The Hill) — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) holds a 9-point lead in the crowded California Senate race, according to a poll released Thursday by Politico and Morning Consult.

Three candidates are currently battling for the second-place seat in the contest, according to Politico. Republican candidate Steve Garvey leads California Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee at the moment by 2 points and 5 points, respectively.

Schiff leads the way in the race with support from 28 percent of likely voters, according to the poll, including voters who are undecided but are learning in his direction. In the battle for second, Garvey got 19 percent of likely voters’ support, while Porter and Lee saw 17 and 14 percent support, respectively.

Garvey’s leap in the poll showcased that the election to replace the one-term Sen. Laphonza Butler (D), who moved into the seat vacated by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D), might not end up being a showdown between moderate and progressive democrats, but instead could turn into a red and blue duel in California.

Behind the four leading candidates, Republicans Eric Early and James Bradley received support from 7 percent of likely voters each, while 4 percent of likely voters support former news anchor Christina Pascucci (D).

Schiff leads the way among self-identified Democrats. The 28th District representative garnered 44 percent of likely voters’ support, creating a gap between him and the other two House members. Porter received 24 percent of voters’ support, while Lee received 21 percent of likely voters’ support. Though Schiff also has an advantage with voters aged 65 and older, Porter and Lee are parallel to the race’s front-runner among voters born in 1997 and after.

One policy position that has distinguished the candidates is the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Lee called for a cease-fire shortly after the Oct. 7 attack that marked the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, leaving about 1,200 Israeli people dead. Schiff’s position echoes the Biden administration’s, arguing that Israel has the right to defend itself and the responsibility to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties. Porter, earlier this week, called for a “bilateral cease-fire” in Gaza.

In the poll, 40 percent of likely California voters said the U.S. is doing enough to help Israel in its war with Hamas, 27 percent said the U.S. is doing too much and 19 percent said it is not doing enough.

The poll, conducted Dec. 15-19, surveyed 858 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.