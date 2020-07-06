Santa Clarita brush fire grows to 400 acres, shutting down freeway and forcing evacuations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A brush fire in Santa Clarita burned through 650 to 800 acres Sunday, shutting down a stretch of the 14 Freeway as authorities evacuated local residents, according to fire officials.

The fire had scorched just a single acre, burning at a “moderate” rate near Agua Dulce, when the Los Angeles County Fire Department first tweeted about it just after 3:30 p.m. But the flames later jumped the freeway, and the blaze exploded to 400 acres before 5 p.m.

Dubbed the Soledad Fire, it broke out near Agua Dulce Canyon Road and the 14 Freeway, authorities said. It has the potential to burn through 1,000 acres, according to fire officials.

By 5:30 p.m., local law enforcement officials had started evacuating residents between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road — in areas north and east of the freeway.

An hour later, officials said nine homes had been evacuated so far.

#SoledadFire Evacuations being conducted between Escondido Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road. If you live near 14 fwy in these areas, be prepared to evacuate. @LACoFDPIO @LASDHQ @PalmdaleSheriff — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) July 6, 2020

The city of Santa Clarita tweeted a map showing which areas are under evacuation orders.

UPDATE (5:40 pm): Please visit this link for a current Google Map of the Mandatory Evacuation area. #SoledadFire https://t.co/bMKBmi4OUL — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) July 6, 2020

