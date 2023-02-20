SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office had heavy hearts Monday as they mourned the loss of one of their own — K-9 Duke, who was killed in the line of duty while apprehending a burglary suspect, according to the SJCSO.

Officials said the suspect has been taken into custody, but the investigation is ongoing so no other details about the event have been released.

(San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

(San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)



The Sheriff’s Office remembered the loss of K-9 Duke with the context of a proposed bill that would prevent the deployment of unleashed K-9s by law enforcement for apprehension purposes, as well as any use of K-9s for crowd control.

“Without the courageous actions of K-9 Duke and the ability to deploy on a barricaded suspect who was given the ability to surrender, it could have easily been the life of a deputy that was lost today,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “We wish it wasn’t a life taken at all.”

Assembly Bill 742 was introduced on Feb. 13 and will be heard by the California Assembly Committee on March 16.