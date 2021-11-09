San Francisco police officer dies after missing vaccination deadline

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a police officer who was placed on leave for missing the city of San Francisco’s deadline to be inoculated has died after being stricken by COVID-19.

The wife of Officer Jack Nyce tells the newspaper he tested positive on Nov. 2 and died Saturday at a hospital in Manteca.

The vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Lt. Tracy McCray, says Nyce was on a 30-day stint of paid administrative leave because he had not received the vaccination required by the city.

Nyce was a 17-year employee of the department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News