San Francisco pauses vaccinations at 2 sites due to lack of supply

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is pausing vaccinations at two of its sites because of a lack of supply, which also caused the closure of the Petco Park vaccine site this weekend.

San Francisco’s Moscone Center site will resume operations when supply allows, and a second site at City College of San Francisco will continue vaccinations on Friday, for second doses only.

San Diego County leaders announced late last week that the Petco Park super vaccination site would close for three days because of a delayed Moderna shipment. Now expected on Tuesday, it forced some sites to dramatically slow the pace of inoculations or reschedule appointments altogether.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed expressed her frustrations with the temporary closures on Twitter.

“I’m frustrated because we’ve shown that SF can administer shots as soon as they come in. CCSF has been running well for weeks,” she wrote. “The reports from Moscone are overwhelmingly positive. The only thing holding us back is a lack of supply, and I’m hoping that will change soon.”

Moscone will resume as supply increases. We're hoping for more info in the next few days. We'll maintain enough doses to ensure second shots for people on schedule.



CCSF will resume Friday for only second doses until supply increases.



No existing appointments will be cancelled. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 14, 2021

After opening the two mass vaccination sites, the number of vaccines administered in San Francisco increased to average 7,400 doses over the past week.

At the beginning of last week, San Francisco had vaccinated 31% of the 65 and older population. That number grew to 47% by the end of the week.

San Francisco has the capacity to administer more than 10,000 vaccines per day but officials say the city lacks the supply.