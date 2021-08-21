San Francisco man dies while hiking in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man died while hiking along the Golden Canyon Trail in Death Valley National Park, officials said.

On Aug. 18, National park staff received a report of a suspected heat stroke and CPR in progress around 1:40 p.m.

A search and rescue was initiated and park rangers located the man and confirmed he was dead. He was identified as 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback of San Francisco.

California Highway Patrol Inland Division Air Operations helicopter responded to help with the recovery, but officials said winds were too strong to safely land.

Later that evening, national park staff were able to safely complete the recovery.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Inyo County Coroner are investigating the cause of death.

Park rangers urge summer travelers to visit Death Valley safely by hiking only before 10 a.m. or at high elevations, drink plenty of water, eat snacks and stay close to an air-conditioned building or car to cool down.