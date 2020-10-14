San Diego man dies in highway crash near Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A San Diego man was killed in a crash on Highway 99 near Visalia on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Highway 99 near Prosperity Avenues near Visalia.

The CHP said the 53-year-old man was getting on Highway 99 at an unknown speed in his Mercedes when he made an unsafe turning movement directly into the path of a Volvo.

The front of the Volvo crashed into the Mercedes. The Mercedes continued where it hit a metal guardrail before coming to a stop in the median.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to an area hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.