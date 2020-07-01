Rowher Fire: Crews battling 200-acre blaze west of Agua Dulce

Crews were responding to a large brush fire that broke out in a forested area west of Agua Dulce Wednesday, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Rowher Fire, had burned around 200 acres near Sierra Highway and was 0% contained as of 3:45 p.m., according to the the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest.

Water-dropping helicopters and air tankers were assisting in the firefight.

No structures were immediately threatened, officials said.

The flames were spreading in roughly 70-degree weather with relative humidity above 30%, according to the National Weather Service — which is not considered critical fire weather.

Gusts in the area weren’t too strong, reaching an estimated 18 mph in valleys but 35 mph at mountain peaks, forecasters said.

**UPDATE 2ND ALARM**

LACOFD assisting @Angeles_NF

W/ a 150-200 acres brush fire near Sierra Highway in #AguaDulce. #ROWHERFIRE #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 1, 2020

|New Incident| #RowherFire Your #AngelesNF has responded to a wildfire west of Agua Dulce. Incident commander reports fire is 50-100 acres with 0% containment. pic.twitter.com/Av8AIEfrmY — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) July 1, 2020